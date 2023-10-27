Don’t be fooled to think there’s disunity in NPP – Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Politics of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, says people should not be fooled into thinking there is disunity in the NPP.



He says the NPP is a political party that allows for free speech and that may create the impression that they are not united.



“This may give the impression of disunity. But, no. It is what it is. It is what the NPP has always been, especially in periods of transition. Today, it is heightened and amplified by the speed and distance at which sensational news flies. Free expression is, indeed, the blood that flows through the veins of the Elephant.”



He says that after the internal contest, the party and its supporters will support whoever comes to victors in the election whose direction will be followed by all.



“The NPP that we know, once the party speaks and a new leader, with his new direction, is chosen, the party will rally around him and support him and the cause of the collective,” he said.