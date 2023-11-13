Don’t be fooled by greedy politicians, masquerading as saviours – Kofi Amoah on NPP primary

General News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Ghanaian businessman and economist, Dr Kofi Amoah, has called on Ghanaians to be circumspect on the persons they choose to lead them in the upcoming election.



Reacting to reports of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign spending over GH¢100 million in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries held on November 4, 2023, Dr Amoah said that Ghanaians must be careful about corrupt politicians who present themselves as “saviours”.



He warned that if they fail to make the right choice the current economic hardship in the country would get worse.



“Over GH¢100 Million Spent to Win NPP Primaries. Please don’t be fooled again by the greedy and corrupt, masquerading as saviour leaders.



“Not only will the sad economic, jobless, debt-heavy, high inflation situation remain… IT WILL GET WORSE!!” part of a post he shared on X on November 10, 2023, reads.



Dr Amoah was reacting to a GhanaWeb report on veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, expressing shock about the amount of money that was spent during the presidential primaries.



Speaking during a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, on October 8, 2023, Pratt Jnr said that he has never seen the kind of money that was spent during the the November 4th primaries in any internal election in Ghana.



He added that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, alone spent over GH¢100 million to get himself elected.



“This is about the most expensive political primaries that I have seen in my life, the most expensive! Conservative estimates based on fact indicate that Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia or his team must have spent over GH¢100 million on this election.



“… all of us saw delegates complaining on live television that they have been given GH¢400, you (the NPP) told us you heard 208,000 delegates. If you multiply that by 400, how much do you get? That alone gives you GH¢83.2 million – that is just the GH¢400 distributed on that day,” he said.



The veteran journalist added, “It has never happened in the history of this country”.



