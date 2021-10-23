Don't be dependent on politicians – Sierra Leonian Minister advises

Politics of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Minister for Youth in the Republic of Sierra Leone, Mohammed Bangura, has advised young Africans to take advantage of opportunities available to them and believe in themselves.



Speaking on Y 107.9 FM at the ‘Youth Connekt Africa Summit’ with Jonny Stone on the ‘Myd Morning’ show, he mentioned that the youth of Africa should not be dependent on their parents nor politicians even though they were mandated to create succession spaces for them and asked that they hold their heads high and believe in their potential.



"Your destiny is in your hands, your destiny is not in the hands of any politician, not even your parents, though we have a role a play to create the enabling environment for every African for he or she to reach their potential, however you know you have what it takes to make your own Europe, America here in Ghana, here in Africa, so I am asking that we spark up that self-esteem in every young African to say I believe in myself," he advised.



He further mentioned that it was advantageous having young individuals occupying public offices rather than the aged. The Minister explained that the young individuals were much committed to service and knew they would suffer the consequence of their actions when in office.



"If you have an aged individual sitting in a position of trust, 30 years from now he knows he might not be alive but as a young man in a position of trust, you owe it to your continent, you owe it to your nation and that posterity will judge you whatever mistake you will do, you will live by it for the next 20, 30, 40, 50 years so you are very cautious of what you do," he said.



Mohamed Orman Bangura expressed his gratitude to the hospitable nature of Ghanaians and the Ghanaian Minister of Youth and Sports.