Don’t be cowards to allow NDC engage in lies and propaganda - NAFCO boss to NPP

Politics of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Members of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) have been urged to up their game and not allow the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) to dictate the pace of the political discourse in the country.



Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab observed that the opposition does very well when it comes to lies and propaganda.



He has therefore charged members of the party especially communicators to meet them head-on with facts and figures and not sit on the fence and allow Ghanaians to be hoodwinked by the falsehood of the opposition.



Addressing members of the NPP at the inauguration of the Tallahassee branch in Florida USA, he said “it is important that we do not sit aloof and watch our opponents, especially the NDC engage in propaganda and lies. We must, to boot their own words, meet them boot for boot. Let us exhibit our bravery”



Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab stressed the importance of good communication in trumpeting the achievements of the current administration reiterating that it is the only way to diffuse the propaganda by their opponents that the Akufo-Addo led administration has done nothing.



“Our achievements are as important as the way they are communicated and explained to the Ghanaian people. If we fail to communicate well, the opposition is always on standby to sow seeds of deception and propaganda among the voters. Very often, we may be angered or frustrated by comments and reactions of the public, but it is important we keep cool heads”, he advised.