Don't be angry about the state of play in Ghana now - Gabby to Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has advised Ghanaians not to be angry about the state of play in the country currently.



Ghanaians are made at a number of developments in the country especially the failures of the current government that promised heaven on earth in Ghana but serving the citizens with hell.



To many Ghanaians, there is a lack of trust and hope in the political system especially when Parliamentarians voted to represent the people fight over an e-levy which has been met with contempt from the general public.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who is a known activist for the governing NPP believes that there is a need for the people of Ghana to cool down with their anger.



He intimates that now, there is the need for togetherness and working together to ensure glory is brought to the country.



In a tweet where he made this known, Gabby said “Whatever we feel as NPP or NDC, or Ghanaians about the state of play, let us cooldown on the anger. We know how to live together (to the pride of the world); let’s do more to work together with mutual respect and Ghana first in these uncharted waters of the 8th Govt/Parliament”.