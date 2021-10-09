Don’t be an appendage to ruling party – Akufo-Addo to newly sworn-in IGP

General News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

President Akufo-Addo has cautioned the newly sworn-in Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, to desist from being an appendage of the ruling party of the day.



According to the president, it is in everybody’s interest that the IGP heeds this counsel as this will boost the public confidence in the police service.



President Akufo-Addo made the following remarks at the swearing-in ceremony of Dr. George Akufo-Dampare at the Jubilee House today.



“Governments in our body politic have termed limits and in multiparty democracy, parties win and lose power and it is good for the health of the nation that this should be so. And this is why the police service under your leadership should not tie its wellbeing or otherwise to the fortunes of the ruling party of the day”



He added that “newly sworn IGP, I believe strongly that in you we can help promote the development of the nation governed by the rule of law and the respect of human rights with the police being at the frontline of this endeavour. The police have a primary responsibility of maintaining peace and keeping law and order in our country…”



While pledging his support and that of his government to the service, the president also tasked the IGP to be independent and discharge his duties without fear or favour.



On his part, Dr. Dampare expressed gratitude to the president for the trust reposed in him and promised to work diligently to restore the image and respect of the police service.



The 23rd IGP of the police service also noted that “the police service that we are nurturing today will be the same police service that will police us and our children and our families” hence the need to execute their mandate well.



Dr. George Akuffo Dampare was confirmed today as the substantive IGP after heading the service in the capacity of Acting IGP for about two months, following the President’s directive to Mr. Oppong-Buanuh to proceed on a terminal leave.



Prior to his swearing-in, several Ghanaians applauded him for his exceptional performance and leadership capabilities.



