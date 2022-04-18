Don't be afraid of entering into politics – Most Rev Naameh urges Christians

Religion of Monday, 18 April 2022
Most Rev Naameh says Christians should embrace politics and work for the common good
Most Christians are afraid to muddy themselves in politics - Most Rev Naameh
With the power of God, you can resist the temptation to be corrupt – Archbishop
The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, has urged Christians across to desist from the notion that politics is a dirty game that makes them shy away from it.
He said that Christians must not be afraid of becoming corrupt and they should venture into politics for the good of the country, myjoyonline.com reports.
Most Rev Naameh, who is also the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, added that Christians should trust that they can fight off the temptation of corruption that comes with politics as Jesus Christ did.
“... there are some Christians who are afraid to muddy themselves. There are some who still believe that politics is a dirty game and therefore shy away from taking up that responsibility, but if we look at what Jesus’ death and resurrection actually mean, it is the power of God to resist the temptation to be selfish and care only about your family, your friends.
“So I think it’s still possible that Christians should embrace politics and work for the common good and not shy away from it and then try to criticize those who make mistakes because they do not have the values of nation-building, which I believe Christians in the doctrine about social teaching, all have,” he is quoted to have said on JoyNews’ ‘The Probe’ programme.
The Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale further stated that as Christians celebrate Easter they should learn to emulate Jesus Christ who resisted all the temptations of the devil to accomplish his mission here on earth.
He added that if Christians of all denominations truly believe in the resurrection of Christ they will not part in corrupt activities but they will engage in activities that will help improve the livelihood of every Ghanaian.
