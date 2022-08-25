Don’t attempt using your ‘try your luck’ policies on our health - MP to govt

Health News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has warned the government against its decision to deploy Senior High School (SHS) graduates as nurses at the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound.



According to the Member of Parliament (MP), the CHPS compounds health facilities where the lives of people are at stake and, therefore, should have personnel who are well trained and skilled, not SHS graduates.



In a tweet shared on August 25, 2022, the MP added that the government should rather deploy the many unemployed trained nurses in the country.



“CHPS Compounds are recognised Health facilities in Ghana. We must never allow a policy of "Try your luck" with our Health Care Delivery system. Fact is since 2019 we have over 28k trained nurses at home yet to be posted, but the govt wants to recruit SHS graduates for CHPS compounds?” the tweet he shared read.



The MP made these remarks while reacting to a decision by the Youth Employment Authority (YEA) to deploy SHS graduates to CHPS compounds.



The YEA has indicated that the government will, by the end of August 2022, employ about 5000 SHS graduates to CHPS compounds across the country.



At the Ghana Job Fair, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the YEA, Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru, made this known.



The SHS graduates will be employed to assist nurses with services including recording medical history and symptoms; conducting physical examinations; and providing simple bedside care to patients, among others.



CHPS Compounds are recognised Health facilities in Ghana. We must never allow a policy of "Try your luck" with our Health Care Delivery system. Fact is since 2019 we have over 28k trained Nurses at home yet to be posted but Govt wants to recruit SHS graduates for CHPS compounds? — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) August 25, 2022

