Don't always focus on negative story-telling - Volta Journalists told

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has called on journalists in the region not to always centre reportage on negative happenings in the region.



He asked media practitioners in the region to "focus on the good things too" and not "always emphasise on the negative stories" because it is essential in the quest for development.



The Minister mentioned this when executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the region visited the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) on Monday, August 1, 2022, to officially introduce the newly elected GJA officers to him.



He wished the new officers the best of luck and pledged government support. He also promised to give the needed support in GJA regional awards.



Chairman of Volta/Oti GJA, Emmanuel Agbaxode thanked the minister for his continuous support and called for "stronger collaboration".



He also appealed to the government through the minister to frequently build the capacity of journalists in order to position them on how to tell impactful stories that will bring fortunes to the region and Ghana at large.



The Chairman, accompanied by his Vice, Kafui Gati of Ghanaian Times, Treasurer, Ewoenam Kpodo of Ghana News Agency, Administrator, Lambert Atsivor including some practitioners, Mrs.Yvonne Kanyi of Information Service Department, Albert Kuzor of Asaase Radio, Jones Anlima of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Samuel Akumatey of Ghana News Agency had a lengthy discussion with the Minster on how to join forces in the development of the region.