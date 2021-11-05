Don’t allow your office to be used to score political points - Muntaka to Godfred Dame

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has been cautioned not to allow his office to be used for 'assignments' that serve the interest of one political party instead of the nation.



Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency has advised Dame not to lose sight of his role as a public servant whose ultimate role is to deliver justice to Ghanaians.



Muntaka stated on Joy News that his experience in Parliament has thought him not to engage in acts that inure to the benefit of only his political party.



He said opposition teaches lessons and that Godfred Dame should not lose sight of that as he could be affected someday.



“Don’t allow your office to be used for political scoring because the tables turn. I came into power when it was president Kufuor and then we came to power and now we are in opposition.



“When these things turn, it is very difficult. The way things are done, even if you don’t want it, you just see them playing out and it is very difficult to control it. The things they do makes it difficult for one to admit that his office is not being used for political scoring and when that becomes the general perception, it endangers he himself,” he said.



Muntaka's comments were in relation to the Supreme Court verdict on the case of review filed by the Attorney-General over the removal of Justice Honyenuga as the trial judge in the Opuni COCOBOD case.



Muntaka served Justice Dotse some criticism over his meeting with Godfred Dame who was the state’s lawyer in that case.



“Justice Dotse, I was sad when I heard you say that you only met the Attorney General to discuss about law school. You know that the Attorney-General has got a case and you are a panel member.



“I have had the greatest privilege to vet all of the Supreme Court justices, he will tell you I will not let you come and meet me. I won’t . Even Ministers, I won’t let you come to me. Sometimes they complain that this small vetting, we’ll call you and you wouldn’t pick but I tell them it's not morally right for me to meet them.



“I don’t think that is fair. Justice is not just supposed to be done, it is supposed to be manifestly done. It has to be seen to be done. When you do it in a way that creates suspicion, you create problems for everybody,” he said.



Muntaka Mubarak also expressed disquiet over what he says is the determination by the state to have Justice Honyengua preside over the criminal trial of former COCOBOD boss, Dr. Stephen Opuni.



“Look at the case with Dr. Opuni. It’s so worrying that sometimes that makes it seems as if apart from one particular judge, no other judge has can sit on the issue. What did you really discuss with that judge that you insist he sits on that case even when the judge has moved from Appeals Court to Supreme Court? His own colleagues will rule that you are biased so recuse yourself and then you re-panel and overturn the ruling."



