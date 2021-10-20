Don’t allow LGBTQ activities under your presidency – Queenmother to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

The paramount Queen-mother and acting President of Effutuakwa Traditional area in Assin Fosu in the Central Region, Nana Afransi IV, has admonished President Akufo-Addo to ensure that LGBT activities do not gain roots under his presidency.



According to her, it is only during the presidency of Akufo-Addo that issues of LGBTQ have become topical in the country and urged the president to ensure that Parliament passes the anti-LGBTQ bill.



“Our culture and norms don’t accept homosexual activities, Please Nana Addo, it is your time that homosexual activities have started and become popular,” Nana Afransi IV told Nana addo when he paid a working visit to her palace in Assin Fosu.



The chief appealed to the president to call on members of parliament to pass the anti-LGBTQ bill because of Ghanaians are against the activities of the LGBTQ community.



Meanwhile, Nana Afransi IV says she has not yet seen any good thing President Akufo-Addo has done for them since he won power.



According to the Chief, though the President has initiated some projects, the Chiefs and people of Effutuakwa are yet to see fruits from those policies due to how poor the Assin Central and the Effutuakwa Traditional Area is.



The Chief added that she has never seen good roads in Assin Central since she was born.



The Chief hinted that all their roads are bad especially their town roads, and appealed to the President to help construct their deplorable roads for them.



“We have a problem with the potholes on our roads. I have come off age yet I have never seen an asphalt road in this Municipality. We know most of the other political people in parliament and when they come here, they call you bad names due to our roads. So, we the chiefs of Effutuakwa are begging you to give us at least 50kilometres of tarred roads. So, we can say it was during your tenure of office that Assin Fosu had an asphalt road”.



