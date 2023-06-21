Don’t accept the false narrative that NPP has failed – Gideon Boako

General News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A spokesperson for Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako has asked party members not to accept the narrative that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has failed.



“There are members of our party who are contesting Bawumia so they are smearing him with false propaganda claiming the economy has failed. They say if he’s made the flagbearer, the party will not have any message for the 2024 election.



I don’t accept the false narrative that NPP has failed. Like Dr Bawumia said in London, no party member should also fall prey to this narrative that NPP has failed. NPP hasn’t failed. I acknowledge that we have not been able to fulfil our promises to the people of Ghana. In Ghana, there’s no political party which has been able to fulfil all its promises to the people.



As a political party, we have done great for the people of Ghana. If those contesting are saying that Bawumia has failed then there will be the need for them to form their own political parties and sell their messages or they should contest as independent candidates. I say this because whoever will be given the mandate will campaign based on the good works of the current government which Bawumia is a part of. They cannot claim the NPP and Bawumia has failed and come back to campaign based on the good works of the government,” he said.



Dr Gideon Boako continued “We have constructed road networks than any government in Ghana under the fourth republic. We have created 2.1 million jobs since we came to government. Since 1992, there’s no government that has created that number of jobs. Even though we have not ended all the challenges in Ghana, we pay school fees for parents in this country, we have built and improved school infrastructure”.