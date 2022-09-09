Don’t allow any MP to lead fight against galamsey- Derek Oduro to Government

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A Former Deputy Minister of Defence, Major (rtd) Derek Oduro, has advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government not to allow Members of Parliament (MPs) to lead the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) in their communities.



He observed that when it happens like that, the people turn to vote against the MPs during election, a situation he believes is unfair on the part of the galamseyers.



His assertions follow recent issues concerning Chinese national, Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang and that of the missing excavators at Ellembelle.



After being deported in December 2018, Aisha Huang and three others were recently arrested and remanded for allegedly engaging in illegal mining in Ghana.



The accused persons were charged for engaging in sale and purchase of minerals without a licence.



According to a prosecutor, Aisha Huang returned to her country [China] and changed her identity only to come back to Ghana to commit the same crime of which she escaped prosecution earlier.



She is said to have applied for a Togo visa and went through the borders into Ghana and back to the galamsey business in a town in the Ashanti Region.



It has also been alleged that she was being protected by some Ghanaians when she returned to Ghana.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Major (rtd) Derek Oduro cited an example where most persons in galamsey areas did not vote for the NPP due to the fight against galamsey.



He said it would be prudent if persons who are not seeking for votes to occupy positions are made to lead the fight instead of the MPs, adding that such persons will push harder than the MPs.



Major (rtd) Derek Oduro also said it was possible for the country to win the fight against galamsey but admitted that there were many obstacles against the fight.



“It is possible to fight galamsey, but there are so many obstacles, there are so many mine fields that should be protected but people are sabotaging it, and they know what they are doing is not good but they are doing politics. Because of the galamsey fight, many voted against the NPP, we are all aware that in most places where people do galamsey, they voted against NPP,” he said.



“If we want a solution to this menace then we should not allow any MP in the areas where they mine to get involved in the fight against galamsey. We should not allow any of them to lead the fight against galamsey because their own people, the youth who vote for them are part of the galamseyers. So, when you go and speak against it then you have an issue. Meanwhile, if you do not talk about it, things will go bad,” he added.