Don't allow any 'executive' from Fomena to vote: NPP directs Ashanti Elections Committee

The self-acclaimed officers of the New Patriotic Party in the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region have been prevented from voting in the party’s internal election, an official document has confirmed.



This was contained in a letter dated May 27 and addressed to the Secretary of the Regional Elections Committee, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu.



In the document sighted by dailymailgh.com, the party indicated that the decision was based on a recommendation by its Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).



The Committee upon a referral by a Kumasi High Court regarding an action instituted by some aggrieved members in the Fomena Constituency, made the following recommendations:



The Constituency Officers’ Election should be re-run as a compromise position



Issues of Mediation and Reconciliation must continue



The Elections Committee should be re-constituted to run the Constituency Officers’ elections.



Mr. Nimarko further reminded the committee that the aforementioned recommendations had been placed on record in order not to “exhibit bad faith and/or prejudice the Court as well as the mediation efforts being undertaken presently”.



“You are not to allow any of the Executives from Fomena to participate in the Ashanti Regional Executives elections”, he stressed.



The New Patriotic Party is expected to hold elections to pick new officers in its stronghold on Saturday.



Nearly 900 accredited delegates are expected to vote in the fiercely contested election.