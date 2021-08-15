Domelevo will be killed if he decides to audit the Catholic Church – Priest

General News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Rev. Fr. Ebenezer Hanson, an outspoken priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra has revealed that should former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo decide to audit the Catholic Church, he will be killed before he starts work.



According to him, it is this fear that prevented the Catholic Church from providing support to Daniel Domelevo when he was been embarrassed by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



“I am sure if Domelevo decides to come and audit the Church for free from NCS to the parishes, he would be even “killed” before he starts work. It’s true. Maybe that’s why we couldn’t fight for him because he is our own son. Even if he wasn’t a Catholic and was doing good, we needed to support him. Christ said whoever witnesses before men about me, I shall be his witness before my father,” he said.



To him, the Catholic Church should have provided the needed support for Daniel Domelevo for the selfless work he was doing for the people of Ghana.



“As a Catholic, you can’t be afraid. Catholic priest, you can’t be afraid. Catholic Bishop, you can’t be afraid. No, it is guilt that is inflicting us. If that wasn’t the case, our own Domelevo, a Catholic won’t be doing good by protecting the public purse and we won’t support him,” he said in a video shared on social media.



