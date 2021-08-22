Domelevo was Manasseh’s main source of information – Adom-Otchere alleges

General News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has over the years covered stories from human rights to social justice and national interest.



But his anti-corruption reports have by far stood out as a result of the impact and the public reaction that they have elicited.



For a journalist of his kind, sources of information are as critical as the issues that they commit to exposing and or reporting on.



According to one of Manasseh’s avowed critics, Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana programme on Metro TV, in the last few years, Manasseh’s main source of information was from immediate past Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo.



In the editorial segment of Good Evening Ghana’s August 20 edition, Adom-Otchere slammed Domelevo and Manasseh accusing the former of allowing gossip to affect his output. He further accused Manasseh of having hatred from CEO of the Jospong Group, Joseph Siaw Agyemang.



“This Manasseh kind of hatred… Manasseh please calm down and then do proper work. Get the document, read it. If you don’t have a document and you don’t have a camera and nobody is whispering to you and you cannot go and gossip with Domelevo….



“You see what the president said, because of gossiping with Domelevo, he couldn’t do the work, because he is looking for only Zoomlion. You go and gossip, you and Suleman Braimah, you go to Domelevo’s office and gossip. So he couldn’t provide twelve reports like his successor.”



He continued: “Domelevo was on the car park gossiping with you every 5 o’clock he is gossiping till 8 o’clock and that is how Manasseh got his stories. Now he doesn’t have stories, he is writing tabloid headlines.”