Domelevo under pressure to reply Akufo-Addo as some Ghanaians ‘hijack’ Facebook page

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

• Domelevo is being encouraged to respond to the latest statement by President Akufo-Addo



• President Akufo-Addo says the acting Auditor-General has performed better than Domelevo



• Domelevo was forced to retire by President Akufo-Addo in March this year



Daniel Yaw Domelevo, the former Auditor-General has been sent pleas to respond to a dig that was targeted at him by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



President Akufo-Addo in his appraisal of the acting Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah-Asiedu said that he has done a better job than his much-liked predecessor.



“The Acting Auditor-General has demonstrated sufficient quality and independence of view. For instance, he is responsible for some things that are unheard of. In our history, the 12 statutory reports that have to be compiled and placed before Parliament in the year of Parliament, this is the first time it has ever been done.



“Even the most touted Auditor General before him never managed to do it and this one has done it. I think on the basis of the work that he has done, the independence with which he has gone around with his work, if today efforts are made to confirm him, I believe it should be done, and that confirmation process will gather more public support.”



Following this statements, there have been a litany of social media posts, clamoring for a reaction from Domelevo who since his forced retirement has maintained a low-profile.



A quick check on Domelevo’s Facebook page will reveal dozens of posts demanding that he breaks his silence.



Domelevo, it will be recalled was forced to retire on March 31 after he was compelled by President Akufo-Addo to take his 167-day accumulated leave.



His hounding out was viewed by anti-corruption campaigners as a huge blow in the fight against graft in the public space.



