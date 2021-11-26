Domeabra residents demonstrate over the sale of cemetery land

Regional News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Residents of Domeabra in the Ga South Municipality on Thursday, November 25, 2021, staged a protest against the alleged sale of cemetery land.



Taking to the streets on Thursday, the protesters including some traditional leaders and youth of the area, accused the Atufutse of the community, Nii Kwabina Akomea of being behind the sale of the land.



Asafotse Nii Kojo Kwao III, who led the protest said the sale of the land which has over the years served as a resting place for their ancestors is an abominable act that must not be tolerated.



“The place is a cemetery specifically designated for burial. It has been here for over ninety (90) years and has been inherited by our generation. It is for no other purpose than a cemetery.



“All the traditional leaders met and we demanded answers. We were told that the land has been given out by our Atufutse but everyone in the community including we the traditional leaders and even the children are against it. We want the cemetery maintained here. And if anyone is interested in having a land here, we have a lot to allocate to the person but not the cemetery where we will all be buried when we die someday,” the sub-chief stated.



The demonstrators thus demanded the immediate reversal of the alleged sale of the land saying the consequences may be catastrophic if it is not averted.



