Does it make sense that Atta Mills' tomb has been removed? - Koku Anyidoho wonders

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC to mark 10th anniversary of Mills’ death



Mills's family protest desecration of his tomb



Koku Anyidoho behind tomb renovation project



Samuel Koku Anyidoho, an aide to the former President, John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, is wondering if it is appropriate for any individual to claim that the tomb of the late President has been removed.



Reacting to accusations levelled against him by the younger brother of the late President, Samuel Atta Mills, the founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute said, it does not make sense for any right-thinking individual to make such accusations.



"Removal of the tomb, does it make sense; who removed the tomb? John Dramani Mahama deliberately refused to build Asomdwee Park; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic is building Asomdwee Park, is that what is hurting Sammy Atta Mills. Tell him to produce the autopsy report of the death of his brother.



"Asomdwee Park is being built. A 'wawa' board was used to cover the grave of President Atta Mills; it has been removed and we are putting granite stone to raise the level and the image of the former President's final resting place, is that what is hurting Sammy Atta Mills? What John Mahama refused to do, President Akufo-Addo is doing it; is that what is hurting Sammy Atta Mills?" Koku Anyidoho quizzed in an interview with Accra-based Joy News.



He continued: "Ask Sammy Atta Mills that in the last 10 years, has he ever visited Asomdwee Park to care for the remains of his brother? Where is the autopsy report? Sammy Atta Mills has questions to answer.



When asked if the family was informed before the 'wawa' board was removed to replace with the granite stones, Anyidoho retorted "family, has he been concerned about Asomdwee Park? Sammy Atta Mills should be ashamed of himself.



"The state is doing something to honour the memory of the former President of the Republic of Ghana. What we are doing, what we have done is just for God to be glorified in Ghana to move away from the level of ignominy that Asomdwee Park sat in. Sammy Atta Mills should be ashamed of himself."



Meanwhile, the NDC in a statement has said, the Asomdwee Park does not belong to Koku Anyidoho.



A statement signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and copied to GhanaWeb said:



“Indeed, the facility was developed by the National Security Office during the tenure of H.E John Dramani Mahama and remains a National Monument as well as a place of pilgrimage to honour the memory of dignitaries buried there. It was designed to be managed by the national security office with access authorized only by that office.



“While it is in order for the Government of Ghana to organize functions at the facility and invite persons to same, it is, in our candid view, wholly inappropriate for any private entity to be given an office at the location, directly or indirectly conferring on it a role as overseer even to the extent of issuing invitations in the name of the state,” the statement signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the party said.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



PEN/SARA