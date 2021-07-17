Does Kennedy Agyapong believe in the rule of law? – Kofi Amoah reacts to MP’s position as defence c’ttee chair

General News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Business magnate and CEO of Citizen Kofi, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has raised eyebrows concerning the leadership of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.



The controversial MP is currently the chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee of Defence and Interior and has been tasked by Speaker Alban Bagbin to probe brutalities carried out by some military personnel in Wa a couple of weeks ago.



Reacting to the development, Dr. Amoah wondered why Kennedy Agyapong would be tasked with such responsibilities when the latter has himself been found to instigate attacks on journalists in the country.



He cited a recent instance where the Assin Central Member of parliament appears to have charged the public to beat up journalist Erastus Asare Donkor and questioned if he believes in the Rule of Law.



Dr. Kofi Amoah registered his sentiments on his Twitter feed.



“An MP who recently called for a mob attack on a journalist, an act this same “honourable” MP used to cause the horrible murder of a journalist, Brother Ahmed Suale, is “leading” a committee to investigate another mob attack by others



He believes in the Rule of Law?”





