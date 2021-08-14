Does Dubai Sheikh lobby for another contract after refunding 'overpriced' Sputnik V vaccine money?

General News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the ruling family of Dubai, UAE, seems to be eyeing another contract in Ghana after refunding 50% of the payment made by the government of Ghana in its procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine.



In a letter dated August 11, 2021, and addressed to Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Sheikh Al Maktoum wrote among other things that, he looks forward to working on future endeavours with the government of Ghana.



“We look forward to working on future endeavours with the Ministry and your government to further enhance the bilateral relationship between our two brotherly countries,” the letter said.



It continued: “The requested amount of Two Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand United States Dollars (USD2, 470,000) has already been refunded to the designated bank account, as communicated by you.



“The Swift and the payment advice for the refund is hereby attached for your reference and record.



“We also confirm that no funds have ever been drawn under the LC. Also, kindly note that the LC stands expired in June 2021 and is no longer a valid legal instrument issued in our favour.”



In another letter announcing the refund of the money, Sheikh Al Maktoum said, “We acknowledge receipt of your letter, Ref No. MOIVOM/LL1/7/2I, dated 2nd of August 2021, with a formal request to refund the remaining amount of the non-supplied doses from the 50% advance transferred to our accounts.



“We, hereby, request to kindly acknowledge and confirm the above-mentioned amounts to be refunded, further to which we shall initiate the refund process to your bank account. Please share with us the bank details where the refund needs to be processed.



Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister, in his quest to get Ghanaians vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus engaged the services of the Private Office of Sheikh Al Maktoum for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccines. Ghana had already taken delivery of 20,000 out of an expected 300,000 doses.



Sheikh Al Maktoum was paid $2,850,000 for his services out of an expected $5,700,000.



The Sheikh in the letter obtained by GhanaWeb also indicated that no funds had been drawn under the Letter of Credit which expired as of June 2021.



He is also expecting a payment receipt once the funds are credited to the government bank account.



The refund is minus the cost of 20,000 doses ($380,000) supplied by the businessman.



Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, decided to refund the money following a request from the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, who is at the moment on a two-week leave.



The supply of the vaccines hit a snag, leading to the termination of the agreement between the businessman and Ghana's Ministry of Health in July this year.



At a nine-member parliamentary ad-hoc committee probe on the issue, the embattled Health Minister admitted to entering into the contract with the Dubai Sheikh, without parliamentary approval.



He indicated that he approved the purchase of US$64.6 million contracts for the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, out of the exigencies of the time.

That act by the Minister, who is a former chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, violated the requirement of Article 181 (5) of the 1992 constitution.



The minister explained that the goal was to get vaccines to save the lives of the people by hook or crook, and planned to move to seek formal parliamentary processes thereafter.



But the nine-member ad-hoc committee report indicated that the health minister failed in seeking parliamentary approval, regardless of the pressure at the time and that could not substitute due provisions enshrined in the constitution.



Meanwhile, several civil society organisations, pressure groups, and individuals have expressed disgust over the revelations on the deal, calling for the head of the minister.



