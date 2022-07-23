Does CJ have cadet of judges doing the bidding of his political masters? - Asiedu Nketia asks

General News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

NDC express worry over Court of Appeal judges sitting on High Court cases



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns over the way and manner in which judges are assigned cases to handle.



Addressing a press conference on Friday, July 22, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia accused the Chief Justice (CJ), Kwasi Anin-Yeboah of perpetrating ‘unimaginable administrative abuses.’



He labeled Anin-Yeboah as a CJ who will go down in history as the worst Chief Justice of the 4th Republic.



The NDC scribe, while hailing the establishment of specialized courts noted that they no longer serve their intended purposes under the current CJ.



Asiedu Nketia also quizzed why certain cases brought before the courts are assigned to particular judges.



“This beautiful arrangement appears to have been thrown into utter confusion where we could now witness even land cases being sent to commercial courts. Clear-cut commercial court cases being sent to Human Rights courts and Criminal cases sent to the judges at the Lands Division



“Sometimes the assignment of cases to particular judges is done in a manner that makes one wonder what is the motivation for the case assignment. Recently the cases involving Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson was originally assigned to Justice Solomon Oppong Twumasi only for the judge to announce in open court that the Chief Justice had reassigned the case to another judge in another division of the High Court.



"This development is quite mind-boggling and we wonder why. For us in Ghana, we start everything with so much applause and funfair only for us to ruin it along the way” he said.



General Mosquito as he is popularly called also raised concerns over the assignment of Court of Appeal judges to sit on cases at the High Court.



He believes the development is worrying and will discourage judges in the High Court.



Asiedu Nketia wondered if the Court of Appeal judges assigned to handle cases in the High Court were deployed by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah to do the bidding of his political masters.



“Another worrying phenomenon is the appointment of Court of Appeal judges to preside over High Court cases. For us, these appointments are a damper and can go a long way to demotivate our judges at the High Court.



“By these appointments, is the Chief Justice saying that the said cases could not have any competent justice of the High Court as currently constituted to deal with them or it is more the case that the Chief Justice has a cadet of justices who are specially deployed to do the bidding of his political masters.



"Without mincing words, we state we see the appointment of Court of Appeal justices to preside over these cases as worrying to say the least,” Asiedu Nketia stated.







