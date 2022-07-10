Dodowa chief dismisses 'dubious' suspension against him

Regional News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: Michael Oberteye

Chief of Numersi-Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, Nene Okukrubuor Teye Kwesi Agyemang V, has rubbished a purported indefinite suspension placed on him by the paramount chief of the Shai Traditional Area, Nene Odeopeor Martey Kodjo Awah IV.



The paramount chief who is also the president of the Shai Traditional Council, in the suspension letter dated June 30, 2022, among others accused Nene Okukrubuor Teye Kwesi Agyemang V of rebelling against him, presenting himself as the Paramount Chief of the Shai Traditional Area at some events, disrespecting the authority of the paramount chief, among other charges.



But dismissing the punitive action taken against him, Nene Okukrubuor Teye Kwesi Agyemang V challenged the authenticity of the letter which according to him, could not have emanated from the paramount chief who is currently indisposed and therefore not in a position to author or sign such a letter.



Stressing that the letter is fake, he pointed out various inconsistencies in the name and signature on the letterhead, insisting that it should have been signed by the registrar and accused some persons with peculiar interests of authoring the letter on the blind side of the chief.



He also questioned why a letter purportedly emanating from the paramount chief, came on the letterhead of the traditional council and not on his letterhead as president of the council.



The chief while denying that he ever disrespected the paramount chief stressed that the Hiome division from where he hails, does not fall under the control of Nene Odeopeor Martey Kodjo Awah IV stressing that no disciplinary committee met to adjudicate on any of the issues raised against him.



“(Nene) Odeopeor Martey Kodjo Awah (IV) who refers to himself as the Paramount Chief of the Shai Traditional Area claims he has suspended me…first of all, I’m not under him.



"Three divisions constitute the Shai Traditional Area and he Odeopeor hails from Lekpeje, I also hail from Hiome and together with the Hiowe division, constitute the Shai Traditional Council so if I perform the duties of my division at the traditional council and found to be inappropriate, the president has the authority to summon me before a judicial or disciplinary committee to investigate if I said anything wrong and then based on the committee’s report, a decision taken,” said the chief, denying accusations of presenting himself as paramount chief of the area.



Insisting that his position was equal to that of Nene Odeopeor Martey Kodjo Awah (IV), Nene Okukrubuor Teye Kwesi Agyemang who has chaired all meetings at the traditional council over the past five years wondered what kind of disrespect he has shown to the paramount chief who has been unable to chair any meeting since assuming the position owing to ill-health.



“Currently, there’s no president of the traditional council, there’s nothing like the president of the Shai Traditional Council and Paramount Chief of Shai Osudoku Traditional Area physically, but we have it on paper,” said the chief who added that “a sergeant cannot suspend a sergeant.”



He furthered that “The paramount chief of the traditional council and the president of the traditional council since he came to the traditional council in 2018, how many times has he chaired the meetings and addressed his people for them to recognize him as their chief? Someone has been gazetted as the paramount chief but we don’t know him, we don’t even have his picture.”



According to him, he would disregard the “fake” letter and avail himself for future meetings at the traditional council. “I’ll attend any meeting, I still perform my duties as a member of the standing committee, a member of the traditional council, and the chairman of the traditional council,” he insisted.



Stipulated guidelines towards taking punitive measures against the traditional council involve the actions of the embattled individual being referred to the judicial committee of the council which sits on the case and refers its findings to the general house of the traditional council to affirm its decision.



However, the embattled traditional leader said none of the guidelines were followed in his case. He, therefore, urged his followers to disregard the suspension placed on him.



A member of the traditional council, Asafoatse Tetteh Huadji VI, Asafoatse of Apetetsi-Dodowa when contacted denied that the traditional council sat to take such a collective decision. He said, "the traditional council is surprised by this letter because nobody has levelled any allegations against Nene Agyemang and no judicial council has sat on his case".



He stressed that the Dodowa chief remains a recognized member of the Shai Traditional Council.



To buttress his point, he questioned why the registrar of the traditional council did not sign a letter emanating on its letterhead, furthering that the council is investigating the source of the letter.



He cited similar suspension letters issued on the letterhead of the traditional council but with suspicious signatures which were subsequently referred to the police forensic audit and subsequently put before the court.