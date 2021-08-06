Document 'FixtheCountry' placards to fix Ghana - Opanyin Agyekum tells government

Politics of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government's Communication team to take into consideration the inscriptions on the placards by the 'Fix the Country' protesters.



The demonstrators hit the streets of Accra Wednesday to pour their grievances to the President.



They wielded placards with some reading "Ghana is the most religious yet most corrupt", "If Ghana was your personal property, would you run it like this?", "No to Nepotism, Family and Friends Government", "Fix Dumsor" among others.



Reacting to the protest, Opanyin Agyekum advised the government not to brush aside the inscriptions as it will give them a clue on how to fix the country.



He stressed "the government should document all the placards...Your Communication must sit down and listen to all voices, tabulate all the placards and do analysis" to sift the important stuff from the unnecessary ones and work on them to improve the lives of Ghanaians.



Also directing a message to the protesters and the citizenry at large, Opanyin Agyekum advised that "as we demand fixing (the country), we should fix ourselves; the time we go to work, our work ethics, truth and full commitment. If you're not committed to the job, sit at home! You will definitely find some of the demonstrators" who exhibit a lackadaisical attitude towards work.



He made these comments on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Thursday morning.