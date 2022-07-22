Doctors threaten strike August 1 over fuel allowance

General News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) will from August 1, 2022 declare a nationwide strike over fuel allowance, Starr News sources within the association have revealed.



This follows the failure of Government to respect an agreement for an upward review of fuel allowance for doctors every 6 months.



According to Starr News sources, all efforts by the doctors to get government deliver on the agreement have been unsuccessful.



The doctors currently receive GHC6.05 pesewas for fuel per a month. They contend current economic conditions make the fuel allowance woefully inadequate.