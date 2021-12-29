Doctors, Nurses tested positive to Covid-19 isolated – GMA

Health News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: GNA

President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour, says many doctors and nurses have tested positive to Covid-19 and have been isolated due to the surge in infections in the last two weeks.



He told the GNA that presently, most health facilities in Accra, Kumasi, Ahafo and beyond are under pressure due to the absence of health workers at post to attend to patients.



He said Ghana is heading towards a fourth wave with the recent surge in cases, which are clearly not going to decrease, due to non-adherence to the safety protocols.



Dr. Serebour said the surge in cases is beginning to reflect in Outpatient Patient attendance, saying the updates on the page are not tests done from random samples but rather test results of sick people who visited the hospitals.



He said though there are some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for use by health workers, there is an urgent need for the GHS to start distributing more PPEs to hospitals nationwide to serve as a buffer if cases keep rising.



Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe said more cases are being recorded in the country due to the presence of the Omicron variant.



He said presently there are not many cases on admission at the ICUs because most of the cases being recorded are mild.



He called on the unvaccinated to visit the vaccination centers to receive their jabs, adhere to the protocols and protect themselves during the festive season.