Doctor’s Office on Wheels: Meet the Ghanaian who turned a van into a medical clinic for rural folk

Personal experience is, perhaps, one of the biggest motivations for causing some of the world’s most noticeable changes, and that is the story of Osei Boateng, described by the CNN as the man with the ‘Doctor’s Office on Wheels.’



In his case, beyond the obvious challenges that he experienced as a young man, seeing how tormenting and difficult it was for people to travel many miles to get proper healthcare, the death of his grandmother and his auntie piqued his desire for change even more.



But it was his grandmother’s death in particular that pushed him to look for a practical solution to such avoidable deaths and health complications.



And that is exactly what he did when he had the chance, after getting education in the United States of America (Cornell University).



Speaking about his story to the CNN, seeing that he has been nominated among 10 finalists for the 2023 CNN Hero of the Year, he recalled his early years as a boy and the things that got him to the point he is at today.



“I grew in very small community in Ghana. We grew up where people had to walk several miles to go to the nearest hospital, which is located in the urban areas. There were a lot of people who lost their lives to diseases which could have easily been prevented, or at a bare minimum, managed. Early screenings wasn’t an option for us.



“I lost my grandmother and my auntie: my grandmother was a very big part of my life. It was very hard when we lost her and it was due to something that could have been easily prevented, and that is the painful part… and I said that once I come of age, I’m going to ensure that people have access to healthcare,” he explained.



He also explained that due to the economic hardships of many rural folk, there is hardly even the thought of going to healthcare facilities to get checkups.



It is all of these motivations, he added, that inspired him to get the needed healthcare to the people, in the simplest, yet effective way.



“In Ghana, many people don’t have access to healthcare. We’ve designed the van as a clinic. When we’re travelling, especially long distances, there are a lot of potholes. There have been a lot times where our car got stuck in the mud…



“Sometime, because of the poor network, we can get home as late as 12am. We bring healthcare to the underserved and rural communities in Ghana… 90 to 95%, everyone that comes through has one health issue or the other… we have medications also in the van, and so it’s like a one stop-shop for people,” he added.



The young Ghanaian healthcare professional, Osei Boateng, who is also currently pursuing a Master’s in Business Creation at the University of Utah, in the United States of America, through his OKB Hope Foundation, a non-profit organisation, becomes the only African on the list of contenders for the spot.



OKB is based in Ghana and uses a mobile van to render primary and preventative healthcare services to rural people who are unable to access health facilities because of proximity, or, are unable to pay for these health services.



Asa a way of bringing healthcare to these rural folks, Osei Boateng has converted a van into a mobile healthcare clinic that resembles a doctor’s office, with solar panels installed on it to allow the team have access to electricity.



The van operates in the Ashanti Region, but has also rendered free services in parts of the Greater, Easter, and Central Regions.







“What makes this opportunity even more special is that I am the sole African contestant in this competition. This not only offers a unique chance to spotlight the innovative work taking place on the African continent but also to rally support for our mission to bring healthcare to rural and underserved communities in Ghana,” Osei Boateng said in an email to GhanaWeb.



But to win this, Osei Boateng is appealing for support from all Ghanaians.



Below is the voting link where individuals can cast 10 votes every day, free of charges:



More about Osei Boateng



Having worked at the New York Presbyterian Hospital and Henry Ford Health System, Osei Boateng has more than five years of experience in hospital administration and operations.



In addition to his professional endeavours, Osei is the founder of the OKB Hope Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is deeply committed to bringing healthcare services to remote and underserved communities in Ghana.



Osei graduated from Kumasi Anglican Senior High School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology and Society, with minors in business and gerontology, and a Master's in Healthcare Administration from Cornell University.







About the award



The CNN Hero of the Year honours individuals who make extraordinary contributions to humanitarian aid and make a difference in their communities.



The programme was started in 2007 and has been hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa Since 2016.



Honorees are introduced during the fall of each year and the audience is encouraged to vote online for the CNN Hero of the Year.



Ten recipients are honoured and each receives US$10,000. The top recipient is chosen as the CNN Hero of the Year and receives an additional US$100,000 to continue their work.



During the broadcast celebrating their achievements, the honorees are introduced by celebrities who actively support their charity work.



To celebrate the 10th anniversary, the 2016 edition had an additional segment where five previous Hero of the Year winners were chosen as candidates for the Superhero of the Year award, which was decided with an online poll.



