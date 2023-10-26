Do you want to be Mahama’s running mate? – Allotey Jacobs questions Justice Atuguba

Politics of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has questioned the motive behind the recent criticism of the government by former Supreme Court judge, Justice William Atuguba.



According to Allotey Jacobs, he is compelled to ask whether the former judge’s outburst is aimed at courting the attention of the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to earn his running mate spot.



“He carved a niche for himself and now that you have gone on retirement, you are wading back into controversy.



"As a former Supreme Court judge, I expect that behind closed doors you and your colleague members also on retirement can meet, I don’t know whether they have an association or organisation where he can point out that this was not done right and that it should have been done another way.



"But now that he has come out, I am compelled to ask if he wants to be a running mate to the leading opposition flagbearer," Allotey asked.



He continued: “Because now it looks like people are outdoing each other in order to be chosen by the flagbearer as his running mate. This is very controversial. You don’t come out to make these statements.



"You can make it at a lecture to some students so that it becomes speculative but not to come out straight on the issue. So I am worried of the things coming from the academia of late.



"People we respect in this country, people we hold higher in this country are becoming serial callers,” he stated during a discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo.



Justice Atuguba on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, delivered a public lecture at the University of Ghana where he raised critical concerns about the government, judicial service and justice delivery.



The lecture was on the theme “Protecting Ghana’s Democracy: The Role of the Judiciary.”



GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



