Do you want people to do fishy things to pay filing fee? - LPG asks EC

A communication team member of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Gabriel Budu has described the GHc100,000 charged by the Electoral Commission (EC) as filing for presidential candidates as an attempt to prevent visionary leaders from contesting the December 7, polls.



In his view, the filing fee is something that must be reduced because it will prevent qualified brains from contesting the presidential seat.



He made the remarks on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



"The amount is not easy to come by in this country and should the person get the amount and wins the seat, what do you expect them to do? The person will do something fishy to get the money so they can contest the seat’’.



He said the presidential seat is being sold to the highest bidder hence people who win elections come in to steal and think of how to enrich themselves without thinking about the citizens.



When asked if the party would be able to pay the filing fee, he said the party would meet and decide on the way forward.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman of the EC, Dr. Bossman Asare has indicated that the 100% upward adjustment from 2016’s GH¢50,000 fee was necessitated by the change in conditions.



“The nomination fees are adjusted every four years… Those of you who know the value of money know that in each particular year, it’s important that you look at the value of ¢50,000 in 2016 and compare to ¢50,000 in 2020. You’ll notice that the commission hasn’t increased it that much.”

