Do you have evidence that I created problems for Mills? – Anyidoho tackles ‘Sir’ Mosquito

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress has challenged his former boss and current General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, over claims that Anyidoho was a headache when he worked for late president John Evans Atta-Mills.



Anyidoho’s challenge was contained in a three-page letter in which he was copiously protesting his purported expulsion from the party.



Among the issues he raised in the letter were constitutionality, both in national and party regulations, procedural issues and also bias specifically on the part of Asiedu Nketia.



On page two of the letter dated 18 August, 2021; he addressed reports that said Asiedu Nketia had suggested that Anyidoho was a headache when he worked as spokesperson for the late president between January 2013 till the demise of Mills in 2016.



He wrote: “I have been and continue to be a loyal member of the NDC – glued to our values of unity, stability and development which are evidenced by the diligence that characterized my work at the presidency with His Excellency President John Evans Atta-Mills of blessed memory.



“You, Sir, never worked at the Presidency, yet you chose to rant about my working relationship with President Atta-Mills, hitting at my integrity and claiming that “I created problems for President Atta-Mills.



“Do you have any evidence to back such loose vicious talk? Or your vile propaganda against me is so strong that it is causing you to conjure imaginative untruths?” he quizzed.



Anyidoho who is currently occupied with the Atta Mills Institute, a think-tank seeking to preserve the memory of the late president, has asked the NDC scribe to reverse his expulsion from the party, failing which he will seek redress in the courts.