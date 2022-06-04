‘Do you have better houses than God’, he doesn’t need your cathedral - Yamoah-Ponkoh to Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu-Juaben in the Ashanti region has bemoaned the insistence of the government to construct a National Cathedral in Ghana.



According to Afrifa Yamoah-Ponkoh, God will not want a cathedral in Ghana when most of its citizens are suffering due to the current economic challenges, adomonline.com reports



He said that rather than releasing money for the construction of the National Cathedral, the government should prioritise fixing the current hardships in the country.



The former MCE added that the government could use the money for the cathedral to pay workers who have not been paid for months including Nations Builders Corps (NABCo) trainees.



“NABCO is now collapsed. You have GH¢ 25 million for Cathedral while owing NABCO personnel seven months arrears. Do you have better houses than God that He says you should build Him a house?



“At this time when ‘no bed syndrome’ is affecting hospitals and you are building a national cathedral, for who? You want God to come and dwell in this filth?” Yamoah-Ponkoh is quoted to have said on Nhyira FM.



He added that the attempts by the government to go on with the cathedral project “is deceit to loot the public purse,” adding that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akuffo Addo, “is highly confused and using Ghana for his personal gains.”



The former MCE made these remarks after allegations by some Ghanaians, including the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that the government has so far used GH¢ 57 million of taxpayers’ money for the construction of the project even though it said it will not be using only voluntary contribution for it.



