Do what will sustain life only during the Yuletide - Moderator

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: GNA

Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has advised Ghanaians to do only what would sustain life and good health during the Christmas season.



He said this could only be done if celebrants reviewed the true sense and essence of Christmas.



"This time does not bring only festivities but it is also a moment of anxiety, worry and stress," he said.



Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. Agbeko gave the advice in his Christmas message, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Ho.



The Moderator urged all, especially Christians, to practice acts of kindness, goodness, joy, happiness, love and good neighbourliness during the festivities.



He said Jesus Christ, who was the reason for Christmas, practised these virtues.



He urged all believers to emulate God, who gave them Jesus Christ, His only begotten Son to bring them peace and love and be a blessing to their neighbours.



"Be a blessing to your neighbours, especially during the Yuletide through sharing, caring and giving to somebody to bring joy to hearts and smiles to faces," the Moderator urged.



He said every act during Christmas should be done as to the Lord Jesus Christ who was visited by the three wise men with gifts.



Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. Agbeko appealed to Christians not to waver in their faith in Jesus Christ.



He urged all Ghanaians to be safety conscious during the season and followed good advice to protect themselves from covid-19 and other diseases by practising good health protocols.



The Moderator wished all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous happy New Year.