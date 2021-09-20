Do the needful if you want us to approve you - Assembly members to MMDCEs

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Association of Assembly Members advises all appointed Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to do the needful if they want to be confirmed.



National President of the Association Mr Charles Asinor told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that some of the nominees who have been retained were at loggerheads with assembly members.



He revealed some of the MMDCEs had no respect for the assembly members, were arrogant, and prevented assembly members from seeing them.



He advised it would be prudent for them to go and see the assembly members and repair the bad blood between them and the assembly members.



Mr Asinor stated that the appointed MMDCEs who were to be confirmed must start building rapport with the assembly members if they want to be approved.



He further indicated that the nominees must start lobbying with the assembly members because they need them more than ever before.



"If you know you have been nominated, then you have to do the needful if you want to be appointed," he stressed.



He said although the assembly is not supposed to be partisan, the partisan politics in the assembly is not oblivious.



He also used the opportunity to commend President Akufo-Addo for finally nominating his MMDCEs saying, it was long overdue.