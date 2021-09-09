Do or die: We look forward to seeing your children at the polling station – MFWA boss to Mahama

General News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

The Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah says he is highly expectant of seeing President Mahama’s children at the polling station to carry out his ‘do or die’ mantra.



A comment made by the former President on his party’s preparation ahead of the 2024 general elections has elicited several comments including one from Mr. Braimah who seems unenthused about the comment.



Latest to add his voice to the conversation is the boss of MFWA, who in a twitter post wrote, “We look forward to seeing JM's adult sons and daughters at the polling stations in 2024 for the ‘Do or Die’ actions.’



Former President Mahama, in an interview with Techiman-based Akina FM said his party, the National Democratic Congress, will brace itself to ensure ballots are protected at all cost in the next general elections.



According to Mr. Mahama, the ruling New Patriotic Party used state security to rig the 2020 elections.



He served notice that the story will be different come 2024 as the NDC will protect the ballots at all cost.



“This current president has made elections life and death, he uses his Delta forces and invisible forces enrolled in the security agencies.

“You see some military and police officers and ask whether these are indeed officers. They wear earrings and all sorts of things and you can’t tell whether this is a police officer or a soldier.

"We know they have infiltrated the security with some of their people. “Look at what happened at Techiman South, the ways they shot at the crowd, it was intended to kill people. “We hope that the next elections, we won’t see scenes like that again.

“We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls. We will win the elections at the polling station and won’t wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court if aggrieved,” the former President said.



His comments have however drawn several condemnations as some people have suggested it has the likelihood to stoke violence.

Others also say the comment made by Mr. Mahama is not too far from one that was made by President Akufo-Addo in his opposition days in 2012.



President Akufo-Addo, addressing a party delegates conference in the run up to election 2012, entreated NPP members to prepare to defend the election as he envisioned the then ruling NDC would deploy every possible means to hold on to power.



"We need to be bold and courageous for 2012 because Ghanaians need us to come to power," he said. Nana Akufo-Addo thus charged his party members to be ready to protect the ballot at the cost of their lives by alluding to the phrase ‘all die be die.” "Ghanaians are crying for a big change and their only hope is the NPP because they know the NPP has done it before so we must work hard to get the party back to power to bring relief to Ghanaians. In 2012, all die be die" he stated at the time.