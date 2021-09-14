'Do-or-die': Issahaku Farouk slams Mahama’s critics

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman of the Tamale Central Constituency of the National Democratic Congress, Issahaku Umar Farouk, has chastised critics of former president John Dramani Mahama’s over his “do or die’ remarks.



According to him, there is a complete dissimilarity between Mr. Mahama’s comment and that of then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo’s 2012 infamous “all die be die” remark.



“Mahama chose the right platform to send a word of caution to persons, politicians or state institutions who might attempt to subvert the will of the Ghanaian electorate at the 2024 polls,” Issahaku Farouk said.



He added that persons seeking to twist the words of former president for propaganda have failed as the NDC is poised to ensure that each ballot is counted at the end of voting at the 2024 general elections.



During an interview on Akina FM as part of his ‘Thank You’ tour of the Bono East Region on September 7, 2021, John Mahama pointed his party will remain vigilant in the 2024 general election.



He told the host of the show, he believes his party [NDC] was ‘robbed’ during the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections hence the need for more vigilance over next three and half years to come.



“The 2020 elections were rigged for the NPP. We have however accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court for the sake of peace. However, come 2024, the NDC will be extra vigilant at the polling stations because that is where the elections are won.”



“So, at the polling station [in the next election], it will be do or die. I am not saying all die be die. I’m saying it will be do or die because the right thing must be done,” he said.



Following widespread condemnation of the remarks, Mr Mahama himself and other members of the NDC have described the comments made as an idiomatic expression urging critics to open their dictionary and look up the meaning of the word.