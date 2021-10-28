Do not wait for District Assembly Common Fund, be innovative – Henry Quartey tells MMDCEs

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has advised Metropolitan and Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to adopt other innovative means to run development projects in their areas.



According to him, MMDCEs must not depend solely on the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) as a source of income to run developmental activities.



“I have told them that they should not wait for District Assembly Common Fund before they do anything. They should come up with innovative ideas, and I am sure when corporate bodies see that MMDCEs are up to the game, they will get involved at the local level,” Citinewroom.com quoted.



The government is mandated by law to provide 5 percent of the total revenues of the country for the development of MMDAs.



The 1992 constitution, under article 252, imposes an obligation on the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund to present a formula to Parliament for the distribution of monies allocated by Parliament for the Assemblies every year.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View the Minister said MMDCEs must live up to expectations as underperforming individuals will be replaced.



“If hitherto the idea was that you become a DCE, MCE and you stay for the next four years, well, this time around it has changed. You have to live up to expectation.”



“We know that in Assembly practice you must be independent, so you are able to manage the assembly because the people in the various electoral areas have reposed a high level of trust and confidence in the Assembly," citinewsroom added.



Meanwhile, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has served a strong caution to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) that he will not hesitate to remove them from office if they fail in their duties.



The president speaking at an orientation for the newly sworn-in MMDCEs said, “I won’t hesitate to disappoint any DCE who does not live up to expectation.”



According to the president, he will not be tolerant of excuses when it comes to non-performance and failures on the part of his appointees, especially MMDCEs.



“The argument that you are not aware of or are not responsible for government initiatives in your localities will not wash with me.”



“All government initiatives at the local level come within your purview whether you initiated them or not,” the president said.