Do not vote against anti-LGBTQI+ bill - Divisional Chief of Prestea Himan to MP

Regional News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Divisional Chief of Prestea Himan, Nana Nteboah Prah, has sent a strong warning to the Member of Parliament for the area, William Kudjoe not to vote against the anti-LGBTQI+ bill in Parliament.



The traditional ruler said the chiefs and people in the area are against homosexuality because it is evil, culturally unacceptable and the people want him to vote "yes" for the bill.



He said such practices are alien to our religious beliefs, and Christians, Muslims, and other religious bodies have kicked against it, thus as the MP, he must represent the voice of the people and vote for the passage of the bill.



The Chief made the comments when former President John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call on him at his palace as part of his ‘Thank You Tour’.



He asked political leaders to state their position on the matter once and for all so Ghanaians would know those who are against it and for it.



"Let the word go out there that as a people, we are against LGBTQI+ activities. It is evil and against our values. We want our politicians to be categorical on the matter. But before that, we want our MP to understand that we as a people are against it. He should vote yes for the bill. If he finishes voting, he should show it to us so we will know if he voted YES or NO. If he votes against the bill, he should know that he is no longer with us.



"We have allowed human rights advocates the space to influence us in negative ways. They are destroying our values and culture in the name of human rights. Very soon, people will go naked and claim it is their human right,” he said.