Do not take warning signs of terrorism in the North lightly - Prince Mba

Source: GNA

Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of National Forum for Equity, a Human rights organization has called on government and stakeholders to consider hints of terrorist attacks in the North as a national emergency.



"The latest report of terrorists scheming to penetrate into the northern regions of the country to cause their usual havoc must not be taken lightly.



It is not only a security issue to be handled by the security agencies alone, but calls for all people living peacefully in Ghana to be on the alert, and provide the necessary information to counter this looming danger."



In a press statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Saturday, Mr Mba said "there is no smoke without fire and we need to be red-alert at all times to ward off any danger.



"This is the time to mobilize the teeming unemployed youth for extra awareness on security within the borders area. The issue is very important, non partisan and very much essential for the peace and development of the country.



He said the adage that prevention is better than cure should be applied and ensure that the danger spots were mapped out with a scale up in security.



He said the lessons learnt from the experience of neighboring countries had placed Ghana in good stead to be proactive.



"To be an oasis of peace in volatile zone calls for all inclusive consciousness, planning and prevention. Standing armies have never won the war against terrorism. "



