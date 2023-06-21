Do not stigmatise drug addicts; instead, assist them in rehabilitation – NACOC

Health News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A representative from the Education and Prevention Department at the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Patrick Agyapong, has called for an end to discrimination against drug addicts.



He said one of the reasons why some addicts have been unable to go for rehabilitation is due to the discrimination and stigma from relatives and friends.



He revealed on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the Commission is embarking on advocacy and education as part of the World Drug Day celebrations, which will be held on June 26th, to highlight the need for the public to show empathy to drug addicts and help them seek help rather than stigmatising them.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that parents should be interested in their children and monitor them to find out if they are using drugs.



He explained that prevention was critical because once young people become addicted, it is difficult to break the cycle.



”My advice is not to stigmatise a family member who is addicted to drugs. Do not discriminate against them. Instead, offer them assistance, talk to them, and assist them in seeking rehabilitation. That is the most effective method for breaking the cycle of addiction. Education was critical, and it would be prudent to inform them about the negative effects of drug addiction.”



He stated that NACOC was working with churches, mosques, religious leaders, traders, and other organisations.



He stated that groups willing to invite them to educate their members could contact them at 0299401791 or 0299401792.