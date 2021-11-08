Do not stay under transmission lines - GRIDCo warns Ghanaians

General News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of System Operations for Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Mark Awuah Baah, has cautioned Ghanaians to desist from staying under transmission lines in the country.



He said persons who live under transmission lines risk losing their lives should a line fall at their 'abode'.



He furthered that their bodies will be burnt beyond recognition due to the thousands of volts carried in these transmission lines.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra, Mr Baah noted that these transmission lines carry about 161,000 to 330,000 volts.



He said, "Ordinary 220 volts in our homes can easily kill people, so you can imagine thousands of volts...Thank God that so far all the incidents of falling lines happen in the bush."



"If a line is to fall where people are, no one will be made out; all bodies will be charred. Do not stay under the transmission lines,” he warned.



Director of System Operations for GRIDCo said to end this menace, his outfit together with the national security will eject persons who trade or sleep under transmission lines.



The move is to safeguard the lives of Ghanaians as well as to prevent any disaster.



