Do not 'sell' your vote for less than GH¢100,000 – Ken Agyapong tasks delegates

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has appealed to the party's delegates to consider long-term benefits over short-term financial gains in electing the party's next presidential flagbearer.



Addressing the issue of monetary inducements in an interview on Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM on October 13, 2023, Agyapong acknowledged the common practice of leaders within the party offering financial incentives to delegates and other party officials in exchange for their support.



He argued that this practice undermines the democratic process.



Agyapong suggested that delegates should not hesitate to accept offers of GH¢100,000 from candidates, adding that they should vote for these candidates rather than him if they are able to provide such an amount.



“In the upcoming election, as we head towards it, if you're a polling station executive, (or) chairman, you have only one vote. The electoral area coordinator has one vote, the constituency executive has one vote, and the chairman for regional executives, all of them have one vote.



“During the super delegates' election, some received GH¢100,000, while others were given cars and some received 60,000 cedis. As we approach another election, it's expected that similar practices will occur.



“I want to convey a message to the delegates who are listening to me: if any candidate approaches you and can provide you with 100,000 cedis, vote for those candidates, not Kennedy Agyapong.



“If you have the means to compensate the chairmen…for the delegates and the polling station people, are they are not humans, they are taking them for a fool by using and dumping them,” he said.



He added “Every delegate listening to me should take GH¢100,000 from them, if not they shouldn’t vote for them, I give them the chance if they are able to give all the delegates, everyone GH¢100,000, they should vote for them.”



Kennedy Agyapong added that if they are not able to provide the said amount for them then they should consider voting for him as he is geared toward developing the country for long-term benefits.



“Vote for someone who will give you a permanent job, and that of our children.”



Kennedy will contest for the NPP flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







