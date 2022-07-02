Do not forget Ghana after global exposure—Sam Jonah advises Ghanaian youth

General News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: GNA

Sir Samuel Esson Jonah (Sam Jonah), Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, has advised Ghanaian youth, especially those studying and working abroad to come back to help the country with the experience gained.



The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ashanti Goldfields Corporation said such people with knowledge and experience were critical to the transformation of the Ghanaian economy and Africa.



He, therefore, urged them to capitalise on their global exposure to support sectors of the economy in which they found themselves.



Dr Jonah said this at a graduation ceremony at the International Community School (ICS), in Accra, where he was the guest of honour.



All the graduates gained admission to further their education at the tertiary level, with most of them having about three scholarship offers in universities outside the country.



Others had offers from Ghanaian institutions, including University of Ghana, Ashesi, and Valley View University.



Sir Jonah said, “If you end up in America, Asia or Europe, immerse yourselves in those societies and cultures to learn as much as you can from humanity's shared destiny. Wherever you go, never forget to come back here and help build the country and the continent.”



He added that: “Over the decades, your caliber has been the target of massive programmes designed to pull African human capital, our very best to other places of the world. At our stage of development and the challenges that we face, no continent but ours has the greater need for the bright human capital that you represent.”



Sir Jonah noted that their pursuit for tertiary education would come with a lot of challenges, therefore, they must brace themselves up for it and always exercise maximum level of discipline and not succumb to peer pressure.



Sir Sam Jonah also recommended that the young graduates thought and lived beyond themselves by being selfless and principled, and not settle for mediocrity in their academic lives and career.



“Our country, our continent has lacked in this selflessness for an exceptionally long time and that’s one of the reasons we are where we are today. Now, be the generation that turns things around for all of us,” he said.



Mr Titi Offei, Principal of the School congratulated the students for their hard work, discipline and commitment to their studies and other curricular activities, which made them excel, hence, their graduation.



The Principal also commended the staff of the School for their dedication and service not only in ensuring that the students excelled, but also made them morally disciplined.



Dr Charles Yeboah, Director of the School, said: “Note that it is not completely over; the University will be more complicated than you can think of. Your success is your mindset and attitude you carry with you.”