Do not focus on FSHS policy to the detriment of basic school education - Kumbungu MP

Regional News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Basic school education is the foundation for all levels of education - MP



MP donates fully-furnished 6-unit classroom block



MP calls on government to support basic education



The Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency in the Northern Region, Dr. Hamza Adam, has called on the government not to focus only on the Free Senior High School policy.



According to him, there is a need for the government to also focus on basic school education as it is the foundation of all levels of education.



“I also use the opportunity to charge central government to not over-focus on the Free Senior High School policy to the detriment of Basic School Education in the country, since the basic school serves as a foundation to all levels of education.” The MP said



Dr. Hamza Adam, who is a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, was speaking after he commissioned and handed over a fully-furnished 6-unit classroom block comprising of an office and a storeroom to the Kumbungu District Directorate of Education for onward delivery to the chief and people of Nwogu.



This support is in line with the MP's commitment to providing quality and accessible education to the people of Kumbungu as he promised.



He however entreated the staff, pupils, and parents of Nwogu to take very good care of the facility.



The paramount Chief of the Nwogu Traditional Area, who also served as chairman for the occasion, thanked the MP and the Wulugu Project for the magnificent edifice.



He added that he would make teaching and learning more conducive for the students.



He pledged to keep an eye on the school and its academic work toward securing a brighter future for the kids.