Do not extort money from NHIS holders - Healthcare workers cautioned

Health News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Volta Regional and Ho Municipal Secretariat of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is advising NHIS holders not to pay unapproved charges that some healthcare providers charge them before or after receiving treatment.



According to the Ho Municipal NHIS Boss, Bright Doh "Some of the Hospitals, sometimes do take advantage of NHIS holders and extort money from them. So we advice our clients that if you go to hospital and you pay for something that you do not understand, do not hesitate to come to our offices, we'll do the investigation and take your money for you".



He urged the public on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the on going 2021 Volta Trade and Investment Fair in Ho which coincided with NHIS week celebration in the region.



He however, cautioned health care providers to desist extorting of monies from vulnerable clients, noting that, the scheme will not spare them when found guilty.



Mr. Doh then urged the people of Volta region and Ghanaians as whole to take advantage of the initiative and be enrolled onto the scheme because "Some will tell you that I don't fall sick, but you can be walking now a car will knock you, a motorbike will knock you, that one you have to go to the hospital, so we are encouraging them to visit our offices and get the card for themselves".



Speaking at the event, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the Scheme, Bright Kwame Nyatsikor said, "It is our dream that, in the region by the close of next year (2022) we'll extend coverage to about eighty five percent of the total population of the region".



While some section of Ghanaians continue to doubt the effectiveness of NHIS, Bright Nyatsikor said "As for the propaganda of NHIS not working, there's this saying that, the proof of the taste of the pudding is in the eating. I wouldn't want our people to experience that bitter experience before running to expand"



He also noted that, it is now easy to get enrolled onto the scheme by linking the NHIS with the Ghana Card "Instead of people going to hospitals with the NHIS card, they can go with the Ghana card. So we want to leverage on the Ghana card to expand access"



Bright Nyatsikor emphasised his point by appealing to service providers "To conform to the rules of engagement just so we are able to protect the vulnerable".



He also revealed that, NHIS now covers some family planing services.