Do not depend on men for your survival – Regional minister

Regional News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: GNA

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional minister has advised women not to depend solely on people particularly on men for their survival.



She observed that a lot of the youth particularly females had suffered in the hands of some men who pretended to favor them in many ways but turn differently to ruin them, adding that “No free lunch is offered in life” and advised the youth to be cautious about people who claim to be assisting theme.



The regional minister gave the advice at a ceremony to distribute livelihood start-up materials and equipment to 32 women trained in beads making, catering, soap making.



The equipment including ovens, gloves, napkins, sterilizers totaling about GHC100, 000.00 were given to beneficiaries drawn from the Atronie community in the Sunyani Municipality to equip them to increase their income levels by starting their own businesses.



Madam Owusu-Banahene urged women to strive to acquire skills and knowledge that could enable them to support themselves and their families.



She entreated them to support their husbands financially to take care of the children’s education and other responsibilities at home.



Madam Owusu- Banahene asked the beneficiaries to make effective use of the skills acquired to achieve its purpose and to train others willingly in society to also get livelihood and become independent to alleviate poverty



She entreated them to develop good customer care services by building good relations, respecting customers who patronize their shops.



The Regional minister urged them to use the social media to learn more techniques and get information about their occupation to expand their business and teach others to become independent to help alleviate poverty



Kwame Afram Denkyira, Bono Regional programmes officer of the Action Aid Ghana stated that Action aid will continue to work tirelessly to support communities to drive sustainable development for everyone to achieve the desire development.



He emphasized that Action aid was committed to building a society that supported people, particularly the vulnerable, to live their full potential.