Do not be deceived that we have no message for 2024 election – Dr Bawumia to NPP delegates

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, has rejected claims that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no message to convince the electorate ahead of the 2024 general elections.



He said the NPP had done enough to merit an unprecedented third consecutive term under the Fourth Republic.



“Do not let anyone deceive you that we have no message for the 2024 election, he told delegates of the party at Asankare in the Asante-Akim South Constituency as part of his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.



The Vice President who is among 10 candidates aspiring to become the flag bearer of the ruling NPP has been touring various constituencies in the region to woo delegates ahead of their impending super delegates conference.



He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could not point to any impactful policy to their credit despite their flag bear rising through the ranks of politics from Assembly Member to President.



He said the NDC under the leadership of Former President John Mahama only succeeded in unleashing economic hardship and erratic power supply which collapsed many businesses for lack of electricity.



“I will continue to ask President Mahama to show us one policy intervention that he was able to introduce that he can be remembered for,” Dr. Bawumia jabbed the former President.



According to him, he had achieved more that Former President Mahama having been the Vice President for six years.



“At least, I can be remembered for the implementation of the national identification system, mobile interoperability, digital address system, Zongo Development Fund, gold for oil policy, among others,” he stated.



He added that, “If I have been able to achieve all these as Vice President imagine, what I can do when I become President with your support.”



Dr. Bawumia, therefore, asked the teeming supporters not to allow anyone to mislead them that the NPP had no message because the party was far ahead of the NDC in terms of achievements.



He acknowledged the selfless roles of members of the party from the polling station to the national executives and assured them of his commitment to recognise efforts of members at the grassroots when he becomes leader of the party.



He disclosed that he supported all the 275 parliamentary candidates of the NPP in the 2020 election as well as polling station executives, electoral area coordinators and constituency executives during the last elections.



The Vice President reminded them that it was their turn to return the favour by making him the flag bearer, and assured them of effective leadership capable of winning the 2024 election for the NPP.