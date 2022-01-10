Do not attempt to legislate prophecies - Agyinasare cautions Police

General News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Opuni Frimpong backs police directive on prophecies



Police to begin prosecuting errant doom prophecy prophets



Ghanaians laud Police service on measures to address doom prophecies



Founder and Head Pastor of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has charged the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to desist from the path it has chosen to "sanitize" the prophetic space in the country.



According to him, such acts are akin to the police service attempting to legislate prophecies.



Referencing the latest statement on prophecies that mentioned that it was analysing some video footages of prophets prophesying “doom” on 31st December watchnight service, Bishop Charles Agyinasare expressed concern over the path the police service was taing.



Delivering his sermon on Sunday, January 9, 2021, he said if care was not taken, the police will begin dictating what men of God should preach.



“On the 6th of January the police sent a communique…they said the police is analysing the prophecies of the various churches. We want to thank God for the Police and for protecting us during Christmas.



"It's okay for the police to caution us about prophecies that cause fear and panic, especially those that have to do with notable personalities. However, for the police to issue a statement on the 6th of January that they are analysing prophecies of the various churches…is trying to legislate prophecies,” he said.



“In the New Testament, we see Prophet Agabus warn that there will be a famine in Acts 11:27-28, same Agabus in Acts 21:10-11 takes Paul’s girdle and prophesies that the owner of this girdle will be arrested and handed over to the gentiles.



"As a prophet, God can open my eye to see (that) a church member is going to die if we don’t pray and if the person is notable, I will have to tell them in secret so as not to create confusion.



"But I may have to tell him. Paul was on a ship to Rome and he prophesied to them that it is better they don’t make the journey because it will create problems [Acts 27:10]. So, Paul prophesied that the will be danger on the journey,” he added.



He stated an unequivocal caution in his subsequent comment tasking the police to use its scarce resources for other more important and pressing responsibilities.



“Our Meteorological Service Department at times make predictions with their scientific machines which causes fear and at times the things they say don’t come to pass.



"So the police administration having admonished us to be careful about prophecies that will cause fear …by and large 31st [night] the church complied. It should not use their scarce resources in trying to analyse prophecies. If we are not careful very soon they will be analysing our sermons, telling us what to preach,” a worried Bishop Charles Agyinasare stressed.



The Ghana Police Service in its latest statement said it has initiated steps to ascertain whether or not some video footages it has received of pastors prophesying on December 31, 2021 had the potential to cause fear and panic among members of the public.



According to the statement sighted by GhanaWeb, men of God found to have acted in breach of the Police Service caution against doom prophecies will be hauled be the courts.



“Following this initiative, multiple video footages have come to our attention regarding the communication of prophecies on the night of 31st December, 2021.



"Police have begun analysing these videos to ascertain whether any of them is in breach of the laws of the country and anybody found culpable will be put before court,” part of the statement read.



The police service in a statement ahead of last year’s 31st December watch night service issued a stern warning to Men of God to desist from prophecies that will cause fear and panic.



Citing the country’s laws, it said that, “it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true.”



It also noted that persons found to be on the wrong side of this law could be liable to a 5-year term of imprisonment.



