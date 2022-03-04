Do not attack Police, and Police property — N/R Police Commander appeals

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Northern Regional Police Command has appealed to the public, especially residents of Tamale, not to attack Police officers or Police property when misconduct occurs in the course of duty.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Timothy Yoosa Bonga, Northern Regional Police Commander, who made the plea, said, “The Police property you attack and destroy is your own property. We do not even have enough. So, do not attack us and destroy your own property.”



COP Mr Bonga said the Police Administration had channels to discipline its officers and urged members of the public to report any misconduct on the parts of Police officers so that the officers involved would be appropriately sanctioned.



He was speaking at a forum organised in Tamale on Wednesday by the Northern Regional Security Council for various stakeholders to engage with the security agencies in the region to reach a common ground to foster collaboration towards enhanced security and peace in the region, especially Tamale.



Participants included the Paramount Chiefs of Nanton, Tamale, and Sagnarigu, the Chiefs of Lamashegu, and Banvim, religious leaders, representatives of the Regional Peace Council, Political Parties, Dagbon Forum and some teacher unions and members of the Regional Security Council.



The recent shooting incident at Lamashegu, a suburb of Tamale, that involved some Police officers and some members of the public necessitated the meeting.



COP Bonga cited several incidences of Police misconduct in Tamale and instances where the Police also came under unprovoked attacks from some residents of Tamale, saying this was not healthy for effective policing.



He touched on the Lamashegu shooting incident, which occurred on February 13, and said it left one person dead, and eight others injured, adding six of the injured had been treated and discharged while two remained on admission.



He reiterated that the Police Administration did not condone misconduct and would not shield any officers, who misconducted themselves and indicated that all Police officers alleged to have misconducted themselves in the region were facing disciplinary proceedings while others were also being prosecuted.



Nanton-Naa Bawa, the Paramount Chief of Nanton Traditional Area, who represented Ya-Na Abukari (II), Overlord of Dagbon, expressed hope that the engagement would lead to lasting peace between the security agencies and the people in Tamale for enhanced collaboration to fight crime.



He advised the Police to always liaise with the chiefs whenever suspects resisted arrest.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, expressed the need for members of the public to work together with the security agencies to ensure peace and security in the region.