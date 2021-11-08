Do not abuse the use of mobile phones, internet – Bawumia admonishes students

General News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has admonished high school students not to abuse the use of mobile phones and the internet in this era of technological advancement and digitisation, at the expense of their studies.



Addressing staff and students of Navrongo Senior High School on Saturday, November 6, 2021, during the 60th Anniversary celebration of the school in Navrongo, Dr. Bawumia noted that mobile phones and the internet, enhance the education of students, hence the government’s decision to provide Free WiFi to all senior high schools, but he also warned the students not to allow them to be a source of distraction.



“Let me also admonish students on the use of mobile phones and the internet,” Dr. Bawumia said.



“Our digital and educational revolution requires the use of these instruments. But, they must never become inseparable companions and distractions to you,” he cautioned.



“Although the mobile phone has a lot of positives, some students often use them for negative activities and spend more time on the phone to the detriment of their studies. Let us embrace the technological progress for academic excellence.”



Dr. Bawumia said the education sector has not been left out of the government’s digital revolution, adding that the supply of over 300,000 laptops to teachers, as well as the provision of free internet WiFi to over 700 Senior High Schools and public tertiary institutions across the country, demonstrate government’s commitment.



The laptops to teachers will be programmed with the school syllabus and textbooks, so that all teachers across the country can electronically access them offline, regardless of where they are in the country.