Do for Johnnie Hughes what you didn't do for me in 2016 - Bridget Otoo tasks TV3 management

General News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcast journalist Bridget Otoo has urged the management of TV3 not to throw their morning show host Johnnie Hughes under the bus as they did to her in 2016.



Amid reports of an alleged boycott of TV3 by the governing New Patriotic Party, Bridget Otoo has appealed to the management to stand behind their highly opinionated reporter.



Bridget Otoo in a Facebook post on Monday, December 27, 2021 recounted how she was frozen out by the media house after airing her opinion on some issues of national interest in 2016.



Otoo will shelve the details of how the management took her off major news programs for her book but believes journalists but be granted the right to express their opinions.



She protested against the penchant by powers that be to compel media houses to dismiss reporters whose opinion they do not like.



“The year is 2016, the presenter is Bridget Otoo, the results is they succeeded and had their way. I pray they don’t succeed this time. Every journalist has a right to their opinion, to critique or be critical of persons voted for and entrusted with state resources. You may not like their opinion but forcing a station to remove presenters you do not like is draconian and primitive.



"I pray more stations stand firm against such unwarranted political party interference. TV3 couldn’t do it for me but I hope they do it for Johnny. I will share exactly what and how they said it…. Maybe in my book… soon!”, she posted on Facebook.



Bridget Otoo’s concerns come in the wake of reports that the NPP has announced a boycott of the station owing to bias on the part of the host, Johnnie Hughes.



Johnnie Hughes has in recent times clashed with some members of the party including Stephen Amoah, the MP for Nhyiaeso and Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a communicator for the party.



They both accused him of interruption during his who and bias - both of which he flatly denied.



